Robert mourns Leandro’s death at 19

Robert De Niro is speaking out about the loss of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. In a statement to NBC News, the Oscar winner, 79, said he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson.” He added, “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

The New York City Police Department told NBC News that Leandro was found unconscious July 2 inside a New York City residence and that emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of his death has not been released.

Leandro’s mother Drena De Niro, Robert’s daughter with ex Diahnne Abbott, also confirmed her son’s death with an Instagram tribute posted July 2.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” she captioned a photo of Leandro. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.”

The 51-year-old actress, who shares Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, continued, “I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

While Carlos has not commented on Leandro’s death, he did share a blacked out image on his Instagram page in the wake of the teen’s passing.

Like his grandfather and mother, Leandro worked as an actor, appearing in projects with his mom. Most recently, he starred in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, playing the son of Dave Chappelle’s character George “Noodles” Stone, who was best friends with Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.