Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef break up after six years of marriage

It is the end of the road for Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. The Grammy winner and Syrian-Swedish painter announced their intent to divorce after six years of marriage.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship,” the pair shared in a joint statement posted to social media July 6, “and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic,” they added, “and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

The couple share kids Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3. The “Maria” singer is also dad to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.

They concluded their message with a note of gratitude, adding, “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

Ricky and Jwan began dating in 2015, with the performer announcing the following year that he popped the question.

“We just got engaged,” he shared during a November 2016 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that he was “nervous” when he proposed.

“I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box. I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something!'” the singer, 51, said. “Then he was like, ‘Yes.'” Ricky went to on note that the proposal was “very beautiful,” even though it took him a little while to realize the artist, 38, did in fact, say yes.

Fast-forward a little more than a year later, the Emmy nominee confirmed the couple had privately tied the knot. “I’m a husband,” he exclusively told E! News in January 2018. “But we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months.” As Ricky noted at the time, they were overjoyed to embark on their new chapter. “It feels amazing!” Ricky continued. “I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man.”