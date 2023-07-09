Lindsay Lohan celebrates 37th birthday

Lindsay Lohan is counting down the days until she becomes not a regular mom, but a cool mom. But first, we take a selfie.

The pregnant Mean Girls actress shared a new close-up pic of herself on Instagram on her 37th birthday, which shows her leaning to the side while sitting and wearing a white T-shirt. “Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes!” she wrote. “Feeling blessed!” Lohan is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The actress, who lives with him in Dubai, announced her pregnancy in March. In April, soon after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Lohan debuted her baby bump on Instagram and celebrated their upcoming arrival with family and friends at a baby shower in her native New York. After revealing that she is expecting, Lohan received congratulatory messages from former Mean Girls co-stars Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, plus Nancy Meyers-who wrote the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and Jamie Lee Curtis, who played the actress’ mom in the 2003 reboot of Freaky Friday.

The 2023 Oscar winner, who shares two children with husband Christopher Guest, also offered Lohan some advice on how to manage as a working mom. “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” the pregnant star told Allure in a June 8 cover story “and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'” Lohan also recalled how she was in New York last year to promote the 2022 Netflix film Falling for Christmas when she told her mother, Dina Lohan, “I think I might be pregnant.” The actress said she then took a home pregnancy test when she returned to Dubai and announced the positive result to Bader. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?'” she told the magazine. “He goes, ‘We are?'” Lohan added, “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom.”