Gigi steps out for friend’s birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid dressed to the nines as she joined her best friend and influencer, Leah McCarthy, to celebrate her birthday in NYC on Thursday. The supermodel, 28, who recently fuelled romance rumours once again with Leonardo DiCaprio after partying in the Hamptons, opted for stylish comfort in the warmer summer temperatures. The mother-of-one donned a pair of light blue, denim capris that were secured with a sleek black belt with a gold buckle on the front. The star slung a black, cross-body purse over her left shoulder to hold a few items she needed during the special birthday festivities at Jac’s on Bond.