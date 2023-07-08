Philipsen denies Cavendish to claim Tour de France hat trick

BORDEAUX: Belgian Jasper Philipsen denied Mark Cavendish a record-breaking victory on the Tour de France to claim his third stage win in this year’s race on Friday, taking his fifth bunch sprint in succession since last year. After 170km from Mont de Marsan, Philipsen was the fastest again in the final sprint, although Briton Cavendish almost caught the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider by surprise by launching his effort early, 250 metres from the line along the Garonne river. The Briton, chasing a record-breaking 35th Tour de France individual win, was eventually overpowered by Philipsen and had to settle for what might remain the most frustrating runner-up spot in his career. The 38-year-old Cavendish, back on the world’s greatest race after a one-year hiatus, shares the record of stage wins with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, who took his 34 victories between 1969 and 1975. Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay finished third. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey, 25 seconds ahead of second-placed Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia with Australian Jai Hindley in third spot, 1:34 off the pace. “We can’t be proud enough of the team,” said Philipsen, who again benefited from Mathieu van der Poel’s perfect lead-out. Philipsen, however, is wary of the Cavendish threat as the Manxman seems to be getting closer to the record win he has been seeking for his last Tour before heading into retirement at the end of the season. Cavendish, who had won the last time the Tour visited Bordeaux, in 2010, could not do much more although he pointed out that his rival had changed lines in his sprint. In the points classification, Philipsen leads France’s Bryan Coquard by a huge 88 points with Cavendish a further 28 points behind.