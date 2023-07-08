Eubanks overpowers Norrie to make third round

LONDON: American Christopher Eubanks claimed the biggest win of his career when the he stunned British number one Cameron Norrie 6-3 3-6 6-2 7-6(3) at Wimbledon on Friday to move into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Standing 6 foot 7 inches (201 cm) tall, Eubanks would look more at home on an NBA court than Court One at Wimbledon but he arrived at the All England Club after breaking into the top 50 with his first ATP title at the Mallorca Open last week. The wiry Eubanks fired down 21 aces that screamed past Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, and the American also volleyed well. No matter how many rackets Norrie requested be restrung, he could do little to nullify Eubanks’s power and the 27-year-old received a standing ovation from the crowd despite knocking out one of Britain’s biggest hopes.