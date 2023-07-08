Sinner shrugs off slow start to reach last 16

LONDON: Last year’s quarter-finalist Jannik Sinner recovered from a slow start to outclass unseeded Frenchman Quentin Halys 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 on Friday and move into the Wimbledon fourth round. Sinner became only the third Italian man to make the last 16 at Wimbledon on multiple occasions after Nicola Pietrangeli and Matteo Berrettini, but the 21-year-old was tested by Halys who landed the first blow and went 2-0 up in the second set. Halys, who entered the Championships without playing a warm-up tournament on grass, pounced on the eighth seed in the first set and surged into a 4-1 lead before taking the early advantage on the back of solid serving. Sinner responded almost immediately, however, with a break in the second set and forced world number 79 Halys, who sported heavy strapping on his thigh and calf, to work hard during points with deft shots at the net. The slender Italian, who has reached the quarter-finals of all the four Grand Slams, comfortably drew level at a set apiece and barely put a foot wrong to cruise through the next in 29 minutes.