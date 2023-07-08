Young people shining stars of PML-N’s Youth Programme

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that several young people had become shining stars of the success of the Youth Programme of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. In a tweet sharing a video clip of an icon of the programme, she said this was not only the success story of the enviable and proud Muhammad Mohsin Ali, but also an excellent example of success of the inspiring vision and thinking of bringing change in the lives of the youth and society through education.

This capable and hardworking young man Mohsin Ali of Mian Rahima village of Hafizabad, who won five gold medals, has explained the secret of success of Pakistan’s youth. The minister said as Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif mentored hundreds of intelligent but poor young boys and girls like Mohsin Ali.

“Shehbaz Sharif encouraged and patronized them by giving educational scholarships and opportunities to pursue higher education abroad”, said Marriyum Aurangzeb. The minister said these young people were witnessing the success of the vision of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. She said today Mohsin Ali presently had been serving as a lecturer in the same MAO College, Lahore near which he was earning livelihood for his family by working on a “Tandoor”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Mohsin Ali today in front of millions of Pakistanis, she said adding that kudos should also be given to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, whose vision helped Mohsin Ali and hundreds of other poor students like him to reach this level of success and make their dreams come true.

“This is the vision, this is the elected leadership of the people”, she said. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the government fully believed in freedom of the press and addressing the problems of journalists was the topmost priority of the government.

This she said during a meeting with a delegation of journalists led by Abbottabad Press Club President Raja Haroon and Secretary General Raja Munir.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi was also present during the meeting.

The Ministry of Information, she said would continue to play its key role to equip the press clubs across the country with modern requirements.

Abbottabad Press Club, she added, was one of the most important and responsible press clubs in the country.

The minister issued directives to immediately set up a computer lab and studio at the Abbottabad Press Club.

She assured that Abbottabad Press Club would also be provided with a grant already announced.