IHC instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz’s brother

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the authorities to ensure recovery of missing a citizen Umar Nawaz Awan, the brother of PTI’s leader Ali Nawaz Awan, within three days.

The court instructed the Chief Commissioner ICT and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear before court in personal if the missing person was not recovered within the said time. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the matter where in the police officials also appeared before the bench.

The wife of the missing citizen shared the evidences regarding the lifting Umar Nawaz with the police officials in USB. At the outset of hearing, Justice Jahangiri expressed annoyance with the police and said that the Safe City Cameras’ system should be closed down if it was not helpful in such matters. The court noted that the family members of the citizen did not even know whether the victim alive or not. Petitioner’s lawyer Dr. Baber Awan said that the two vehicles had chased the victim and lifted him before his wife and four daughter, but the police expressing anonymous about the incident.

The police officials submitted the report and adopted the stance that it had not arrested the said citizen while the officials of deputy commissioner office also stated that no orders were issued regarding the arrest of him. The court adjourned further hearing of the case with above instructions.