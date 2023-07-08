Wafaqi Mohtasib helps MEPCO staff to get 5-month salary

More than 100 daily wage labourers working in the Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) were provided five months salary by their contractor due to the timely intervention and mediation of Mr. Muhammad Zahid Senior Investigation Officer (IRD) of Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, Multan.

Mr. Muhammad Zeeshan a daily wage labourer along with 33 others lodged complaint against “Ali Azam Enterprises”, a contractor of MEPCO, wherein they claimed that the said contractor had failed in paying their daily wages for the last five months and they were living miserably.

The Complaint was processed under Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) through mediation and conciliation between the representative of MEPCO and the contractor, Mr Riaz Ahmad, under Wafaqi Mohtasib IRD Mechanism.

The said contractor admitted the fact about non-payment of wages and undertook that payment of wages to all the laborers of D.G Khan, Kot Chutta and Rajanpur MEPCO Division would be made till June, 26th, 2023.

On 27th June, the representative of “Ali Azam Enterprises” appraised the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office that pending wages of more than 100 labourers amounting to Rs Five million has been paid and their rightful grievance have been redressed through mediation and conciliation.

Mr. Zeeshan, the representative of the complainants also endorsed version of the agency to the extent that their wages have been paid before Eid-ul-Azha and extended gratitude to the Ombudsman office for redressal of their grievances.