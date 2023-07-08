ATC grants bail to Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan in May 9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail till August 8 to Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in four cases linked to May-9 vandalism. The court ordered both sisters to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief, besides asking them to join the investigations. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan. Both sisters also appeared along with their counsel during the proceedings. Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan had approached the court for bail after issuance of their arrest warrants in cases of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore) and setting ablaze a container at Kalma Chowk and PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 vandalism.