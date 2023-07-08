Justice Hilali takes oath as SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Mussarat Hilali, former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan here in a simple but dignified ceremony.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.

The Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

After Justice Hilali’s elevation, the number of top court judges had increased to 16 out of a total sanctioned strength of 17. Born in Peshawar on August 08, 1961, Justice Hilali received a law degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar University and enrolled as an Advocate of District Courts in 1983, as an Advocate of the High Court in 1988 and as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006. She was also the first female Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 2001 to March 2004 and was later appointed as the first female Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal.

Justice Hilali also served as the first female ombudsman for protection against the harassment of women in the workplace.