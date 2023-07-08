Online mandatory training for teachers inaugurated at HEART

Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Dr. Aneela Mahfooz Durrani here on Friday inaugurated online mandatory training for teachers at the Higher Education Academy of Research and Training (HEART) Academy in Hayatabad.

The event was attended by directors of affiliated formations and presidents of teacher associations. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aneela Mahfooz Durrani highlighted the need and benefits of the importance of online training and expressed her commitment to strengthening HEART Academy and aligning its development with other recognized institutions. She underlined the need for upgrading the academy, exploring new trends, conducting feasibility studies, and granting it greater independence. She also shared valuable insights on training methodologies and character building.

She recognized the crucial role of teachers in society and their contribution to social development and tolerance emphasizing the indispensability of training to meet modern needs and relevance. Tasbiullah, Director of HEART Academy, delivered a detailed presentation discussing the Academy’s structure, legal basis, and future vision. He highlighted the challenges faced by HEART Academy, such as financial difficulties and building structure issues. APP Need stressed for early diagnosis of genetic ADHD disorder Psychiatrists on Friday stressed to launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about the importance of early diagnosis of genetic Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children as a mental disorder of the neuro-development that affects children’s behavior around the world. A renowned psychiatrist Dr Yasir Masood Afaq talking to a private news channel said that it is recommended that parents, educators and medical professionals should play their role to raise awareness regarding this disorder amongst children for timely treatment. “Awareness drives in schools are very much important to help parents in understanding the importance of ADHD,” he mentioned.

Children with ADHD symptoms welcome easily accessible distractions and they should avoid watching television, video games, and computer as it encourages impulsive behavior in them so it should be regulated by consulting a relevant doctor. “We need to decrease kids’ screen time and increase their outdoor physical activities” because physical activities burn excess energy in healthy ways.

It also helps a child to focus their attention on specific movements, he further added. Another way to control the impulse to speak before thinking is to teach your child how to pause a moment before talking or replying, he added. Parents and teachers should encourage more thoughtful responses by helping their child with homework assignments and asking interactive questions about a favorite television show or book, he advised. He believed that athletics can help a child with ADHD find a constructive way to focus their passion, attention, and energy. Replying to a question, he said children especially girls with ADHD can lack self-control, adding this causes them to speak and act before thinking.

Parents should ask children to verbalize their thoughts and reasoning when the urge to act out arises, he said, it is important to understand that child’s thought process in order to help him or her is to curb impulsive behaviors. Therefore we need to arrange more and more awareness drives to better understand ADHD, and to educate young parents to support their child’s mental health and well-being to make them productive people in society.