Media role key to bridge gaps between GLOF-victims, govt

Assistant Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP-Pakistan) and Team Leader of Resilient Environment and Climate Change Unit Amir Khan Goraya on Friday said the role of media was pertinent in bridging gaps between the glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) impacted communities and the government to enhance their disaster preparedness and resilience.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day media training on Responsible Reporting on Climate Change and GLOFs which was the last of the training series organized under the GLOF-II project jointly organized by the UNDP-Pakistan, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and was supported by the ‘Green Climate Fund’.

Goraya said the GLOF-II project was important for UNDP-Pakistan as it was directly linked to the lives of the people and their future.

The scale and nature of climate change and the environment were changing as new weather patterns were emerging that demanded all the stakeholders keep up their efforts in line with the latest scenarios, he added.

The UNDP-Pakistan Assistant Resident Representative informed that the GLOF-II project team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and across the country was supporting people and communities for better disaster preparedness and resilience along with the installation of early warning systems.

“The Ministry of Climate Change is the closest partner and proceeded on the GLOF-II project with dedication,” he said.

“Media reporting on GLOFs is directly linked to disaster risk reduction and management.”

It should also aware the communities that how to communicate and connect with the governments and other communities in post-disaster scenarios, he stressed.

He urged the journalist fraternity to ensure inclusive reporting for providing a voice to the marginalized factions of society, it could be women, transgender and disabled people among others.

The training was participated by 25 journalists hailing from different media forums and mediums including print, electronic, broadcast and digital.

The training was imparted by The Centrum Media, CEO Talha Ahad who provided detailed information on modern techniques and methodologies to cover GLOF-like disasters and natural calamities.