Measures being taken to avert flash floods during monsoon season

Pakistan has been faced with twin monster challenges of climate change and global warming that had kept on increasing temperatures and melting of glaciers besides erratic rainfalls with high chances of flash floods in Rivers Swat and Kabul during the monsoon season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rise of global temperature, excessive discharge of greenhouse gas emissions and high combustion of fossil fuels including coal, oil and natural gases by developed countries had put Pakistan in extreme danger of climate change-induced disasters including flash floods, heat waves, droughts and fast melting of glaciers at Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Despite having less than one percent global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is left with no option but forced to pay the heavy price of man-made climate change injustices in terms of over USD 40 billion in economic, agricultural, and financial losses due to the last year’s flood devastation.

The weather unpredictability and climate change injustices have made over 7,253 glaciers including 2,253 mighty and medium glaciers in Gilgit Baltistan and around 500 in Chitral under heightening dangers to melt fast with increased chances of flash floods in Rivers Indus, Kabul, Punjkora and Kunhar. Niaz Ali Khan, former Chief Conservator of KP Forest Department told APP that glaciers in low alpine pastures areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral were melting fast due to global warming and the down districts of Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar were at high risk of flash floods in Rivers Swat, Chitral and Kabul during the monsoon season, adding that most of these glaciers were located at Trichmir mountains range in Chitral.

With glaciers retreat, he said glacial lakes would form like that of Atabad Lake in Gilgit Baltistan and chances of Glacial Lake Outbursts Floods (GLOF) would also increase, especially in northern Pakistan. “The geographical location of Pakistan, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made it vulnerable to climate change vulnerabilities due to the high rate of deforestation and population growth,” he said, adding “We should not forget how the 2022 flash flood in River Swat had swept away expensive hotels at Kalam and Bahrain, caused USD 40 billion economic losses to the government kitty besides affecting over 33 million people, destroyed/damaged one million houses and killed over 1,100 individuals in addition to the precious loss of the flood water. Citing the 2018 National Water Policy report, Niaz Ali said the per capita surface water availability has declined from 5260 cubic meters per annum in 1951 to around 1000 cubic meters in 2016 and this quantity was likely to further drop to about 860 cubic meters in 2025, marking our transition from water-stressed to water-scarce country.

Niaz said Pakistan’s average annual rainfall was ranged between 400 millimetres to 1000 millimetres while snowfall ranged from about 60 inches to 80 inches mostly recorded in Murree, Galayat and Upper Swat and its fast melting in summer enhances the chances of flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. He said Pakistan needs to preserve glaciers and rains waters of monsoon for agriculture and human consumption by constructing large and small dams to avert flash floods and address the energy crisis in the country that had made the life of common people miserable these days. Keeping in view the devastation of last year’s floods, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked out a monsoon contingency plan for 2023 to minimize the risk of floods and ensure a timely response by the relief, rehabilitation and settlement department and provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) KP.

Taimur Khan, Spokesperson of the Relief and Settlement Department told APP that district administration, provincial and federal line departments and humanitarian partners were engaged in developing this plan in light of the lessons learned from previous rains and floods incidents.