Karachi – The gold rate in Pakistan Saturday on 8 July 2023 is Rs. 178070 per 10 Grams and the per Tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs. 207700. This is the 24K gold rate in Pakistan as per different sources in the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

Similarly, the 22K gold rate is Rs. 163230 for 10 grams and the per tola rate is Rs. 190390. Check below for more details on Pakistan’s 22K and 24K gold prices.

Furthermore, the details of the gold rate in Pakistan are given below, which includes the price of the yellow metal of 24 Karat and 22 Karat per Gram, 10 Grams, and Tola prices.

Gold Rate in Pakistan 8 July 2023

GOLD WEIGHT 22K GOLD 24K GOLD Per Gram Rs. 16323 Rs. 17807 10 Grams Rs. 163230 Rs. 178070 Per Tola Rs. 190390 Rs. 207700

We updated all gold prices in Pakistan through the Karachi Sarfa gold market and sometimes by IMF because they have sole authority.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

Note: Please contact your local gold jewelers for more accurate gold prices as per the market in your city. These gold prices are not for trading purposes.