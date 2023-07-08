Punjab Police nabs six fugitive proclaimed offenders in UAE

On the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown of Punjab Police is underway to arrest the absconding proclaimed offenders abroad. Punjab Police arrested 06 dangerous proclaimed offenders who fled to United Arab Emirates by committing serious crimes. The accused were brought to Pakistan with the help of Interpol and further action is being taken against them. The accused were wanted in different districts in serious incidents of murder, robbery and dacoity. Fugitive absconding abroad namely Touqeer Butt, Malik Bostan Hassan, Saim Zaib, Waqar Azeem, Naseem Abbas were wanted in various serious murder cases, while fugitive dangerous proclaimed offender Yasir Qamar Shahzad was wanted in a dacoity case.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the police teams who arrested the dangerous proclaimed offenders. IG Punjab said that this year, Punjab Police arrested more than 90 proclaimed offenders who were absconding or trying to escape abroad by committing serious crimes. He further said that the proclaimed offenders were arrested and brought to Pakistan with the help of police, FIA and law enforcers of various countries including Interpol. IG Punjab has directed all the RPOs and DPOs to continue the crackdown to arrest the fugitive proclaimed offenders abroad involved in serious incidents and bring the dangerous criminals under the grip of the law and punish them.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released a video message about the implementation of driving license, use of helmet and other traffic rules to prevent accidents. In the video message, IG Punjab said that the attitudes and behaviors of any nation are reflected in the implementation and discipline of its traffic rules. It is very important to change the attitudes and mindset of not following traffic rules to be safe from road accidents. He further said that due to the violation of traffic rules and carelessness, more than 1 dozen people die in accidents every day. The responsibility of keeping citizens safe from accidents while traveling lies with Punjab Police, Traffic Engineering and also public. He further said that wrong driving , overloading of public service vehicles are also responsible for accidents, so police, transport department, government and public must all work together to reduce the rate of accidents and deaths. IG Punjab said that adherence to the law of wearing helmets is the first principle to prevent accidents, in view of which the Punjab Police has started strict implementation of the law of wearing helmets across the province including Lahore. He further said that just as during the corona epidemic, the mask could be protected from the epidemic by wearing it correctly instead of hanging it on the arm, in the same way, it is possible to save from accidents by wearing the helmet instead of hanging it on the arm or the motorcycle. The strict enforcement of helmets is aimed at protecting the young generation from head injuries, permanent disability and possible death, so parents should try to ensure that children who go out on bikes use helmets or the traffic police will take action. In his video message, IG Punjab said that the highway patrol and traffic police have been given the project to enforce traffic rules on heavy, overloaded vehicles, one-way violations and reckless drivers.

Police Dogs Breeding Center and Training School, Bedian, held an adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs by citizens. In which the retired police tracking dogs were handed over to their new owners under the MoU between the Punjab Police and an organization working for animal rights. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended the ceremony as a special guest.