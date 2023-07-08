Victory at the Hague

In a stunning blow to India’s arrogance and a resounding victory for Pakistan’s unwavering pursuit of justice, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague has emphatically rejected India’s objections to its jurisdiction over the Kishanganga and Ratle Hydroelectric projects dispute. This triumph for Pakistan exposes India’s reckless disregard for international law and its insatiable thirst for dominance. The PCA’s unanimous decision, binding and without appeal, not only reaffirms Pakistan’s position but also sends a clear message to India: you cannot trample upon the rights of your neighbours with impunity. The court’s ruling casts aside India’s feeble attempts to undermine the process.

Pakistan’s legal team deserves commendation for its brilliance and expertise throughout the proceedings. The meticulous preparation displayed by advocates Zohair Waheed and LEENA Nishter, alongside Barrister Ahmed Irfan Aslam, demonstrated Pakistan’s commitment to fighting for its rights against the aggressive, egoistic, and unyielding neighbour.

Let us not forget the crux of the matter: India’s flagrant violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, a sacred agreement between the two nations. Pakistan’s concerns regarding the construction of the Kishanganga and Ratle projects were repeatedly raised, but India callously brushed them aside, fueling the flames of this legal battle. Pakistan exhausted all diplomatic channels and attempted bilateral dialogue, only to be met with India’s obstinate refusal to address legitimate grievances. The World Bank’s suspension of the dispute settlement process was an unfortunate consequence of India’s obstinacy. Six long years passed, allowing India to materialize the Kishanganga project while evading accountability. India’s constant refusal to cooperate in the establishment of the Court of arbitration illustrates its disdain for international law and bilateralism.

While Pakistan engages wholeheartedly with both the court of arbitration and the neutral expert, India remained firm with its egoistic approach, undermining the very foundation of justice and fairness. It’s an insult to international norms and a testament to India’s self-proclaimed exceptionalism. The PCA’s ruling is a beacon of hope but we must not forget India’s modus operandi. India will undoubtedly resort to its usual tactics of diversion, propaganda, and obstinacy. It is our responsibility to expose India’s treacherous behaviour on the global stage. While Pakistan’s commitment to the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty demonstrates its willingness to adhere to international norms, India’s disregard for international law should not go unchallenged. *