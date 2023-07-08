PIA’s Troubles

For many, Supreme Court’s decision to allow the national carrier to fill as many as 205 professional vacancies has come as a reminder of blurring lines between the branches of the state. As lamented by a Senate body, the top judiciary had nothing to do with the PIA management, which can be rightly justified by even a cursory glance at the chequered past. The horrors of an ill-informed statement given by a former aviation minister over a “fake license” fiasco continue to haunt the airline battling a long string of consequent bans and the damage incurred to its reliability. Not so long ago, questionable suo motu notices raised for the sake of stirring unnecessary tempests in teacups impeded plans to privatise PIA in a bid to contain its sprawling deficits. The then chief justice had then shot to fame over headline-worthy criticism of selling national assets at lower prices. That whether he or those who had painted the town red over his historic declaration managed to set forth any alternative line of action is yet to be answered.

It is quite tragic to see purely administrative decisions of state-owned enterprises get clouded by individual agendas. Sandwiched between politicians eager to cement their own vote banks, law enforcement agencies with a notoriety of abusing authority to settle petty scores and honourable branches hastily stepping over constitutionally-mandated boundaries, PIA languishing on the brink of utter collapse should not come as a surprise. Rather, what took this long for its success story to subside and loot and plunder to bask in the limelight remains the much bigger and far more interesting question. Weak governance and rife corruption would continue to eat away at the roots unless revolutionary leadership manages to step up and help stop the rot. At a time when overstaffing has repeatedly been called one of the biggest reasons for its collapse, this “fresh induction of manpower” needs to be justified with utmost clarity. *