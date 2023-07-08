PTCL Group launches ‘SummerSpark’ internship program for top graduates

Pakistan’s leading telecommunications and integrated digital services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has launched its highly anticipated ‘SummerSpark’ internship program at a vibrant opening ceremony held at PTCL Group Tower in Islamabad.

The 6-week internship program, ‘SummerSpark’ received an overwhelming response upon opening the registration process, with over 15,475 young graduates from top universities eagerly vying for a spot. After a rigorous selection process, the top 30 candidates with exceptional competencies and potential were selected to participate in the program. These future leaders will enjoy valuable hands-on work experience on various business projects under expert mentorship at PTCL & Ufone 4G offices in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi that will facilitate them to set the stage for the successful commencement of their professional careers ahead. Sharing his thoughts at the opening ceremony, Group Chief People Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Shoaib Baig said, “We are thrilled to launch the ‘SummerSpark Internship Program 2023, which is designed to ignite the careers of Pakistan’s highly talented graduates. The internship program aligns with sustainable practices by investing in the long-term growth and success of individuals in the telecom sector. We provide a diverse and enabling environment for the youth to develop and showcase their talent and focus on promoting experiential learning and equip interns with practical skills and knowledge that will pave the way for their future success.”

The ‘SummerSpark’ goes beyond traditional mentorship as it helps the participants to fully immerse in the corporate culture, besides learning essential work ethics and functionality. The unique approach enables interns to put their academic knowledge into practice and gain a comprehensive understanding of the organizational ecosystem. Moreover, the program provides a rich summer club experience, enriching the interns’ vacation with engaging activities and projects to enhance their learning experiences.

PTCL Group is committed to preparing the next generation of leaders in the telecommunications industry to drive its growth and sustainability. ‘SummerSpark’ exemplifies PTCL & Ufone 4G’s long-term commitment by offering an exceptional platform for young talent to kickstart their careers and make a meaningful impact in the field.