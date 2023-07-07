Three officers terminated for offering ‘Eidi’ to DPO

In a significant move towards maintaining transparency and upholding ethical conduct within the police force, DPO Pakpattan, Tariq Wallayat, has terminated the services of three officers involved in offering “Eidi”. The individuals in question include Traffic Warden Khalid, a constable, and a driver who presented an “Eidi” amounting to Rs. 250,000 to the DPO. During a meeting with officials of the traffic police on the eve of Eid-Al-Adha, DPO Tariq Wallayat emphasized the importance of facilitating passengers and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in the city. The directive aimed to enhance public safety and maintain an atmosphere of trust between law enforcement personnel and the community they serve. On the following day, DSP Traffic Saeed Lodhi instructed Inspector Ijaz to arrange for the delivery of the “Eidi” to DPO Tariq Wallayat through Traffic Warden Khalid, a constable, and a driver.