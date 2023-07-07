Initiative launched for cancer patients who lost their hair

HairForCare is a ground-breaking initiative that will significantly impact the lives of cancer sufferers who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy. Through this act of generosity, Alvi wishes to empower and provide cancer patients with newfound hope and self-assurance.

The 19-year-old genius is a forward-thinking tech and social enthusiast. Born deaf and mute, Kashaf has been an inspiration for many due to his impressive achievements, particularly in the field of literature and technology. Having achieved Microsoft Certification, authored a book, Recognized as Pride Of Pakistan by the Government of Pakistan, written various published columns in leading newspapers and magazines on inclusivity, written a short film, created a mobile application to improve differently-abled persons’ quality of life, a Global Shaper an initiative of The World Economic Forum and worked on various other projects, Kashaf is an example for many. His efforts have produced incredible results for his future and the image of his country

Cancer, a life-taking disease that affects millions of people worldwide every day, has an impact on both physical and emotional health. Hair loss is a common side effect of many cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy, causing patients’ self-esteem and sense of identity to suffer.

Additionally, as per research conducted by Agha Khan University Hospital, the confidence of cancer-affected patients who use wigs is more as compared to those who don’t.

Considering this all, Hair for Care is a project led by Kashaf Alvi, a Global Shaper – an initiative of the World Economic Forum. His aim is powerful yet simple; to donate hair wigs to cancer patients FREE of cost.

On asking Alvi why he has taken this initiative? His response was genuine and inspiring “Our planet does not need more successful people. The planet desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers of all kinds. Hence this initiative will make a prominent difference in the lives of cancer patients.”

Also, we believe that providing hair wigs to cancer patients can help to boost their confidence. One can donate a minimum of 8 inches of virgin or untreated hair. The wigs will be placed into sanitized plastic bags for donation.

Furthermore, some major Barber Associations from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore have collaborated with Alvi to make this world a peaceful and better place to live! They will put notes on their salons to encourage people for donating their hair.

Join this amazing initiative and a global movement representing compassion, and hope. Be a reason to help cancer-affected people regain their confidence and self-esteem.