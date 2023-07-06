Pakistani parliamentary delegation holds dialogue at Chinese thinktank

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani parliamentary delegation during its nine-day visit to China and visited CIIDS for a thinktank dialogue as their first stop upon landing on the Chinese soil. The dialogue witnessed a constructive exchange of ideas between the two sides.

Zheng Bijian, Founding Chairman of CIIDS and Chairman of its academic committee, said that “Before us is not the so-called ‘end of history’, but the beginning of a new era—— the community of shared future.” Pakistan and China, side by side, are undergoing profound changes of a kind unseen in a century, which includes the peaceful rise of China, the decline of the West, and the advent of the community of shared future, said Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Pakistani Senator and head of the delegation.

The dialogue has boosted, as both sides have agreed, the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan, and presents a good opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation.