Four Pakistan origin PhD siblings recognized in Finland

ISLAMABAD: The Asghar Brothers are well known in Helsinki, Finland as outstanding professionals who made their mark in diverse fields of science and technology and are recognized as highly accomplished Pakistan-origin Finnish family. What makes the Asghar family particularly notable is the fact that all four sons have also attained PhD degrees in different fields from Finland, widely regarded as one of the best countries for education worldwide. This remarkable accomplishment sets a record for the highest number of Pakistani-origin family members in Finland holding PhD degrees, especially in a scenario where both the father Dr. Muhammed Asghar and all the children have achieved this academic distinction.

Dr. Nadeem, Dr. Imran, Dr. Zeeshan and Dr. Yasir are pursuing their academic work and research in different academic and multi-national organizations in Finland. In addition to their academic success, the Asghar brothers have emerged as influential community leaders, particularly in guiding and counselling Pakistani students in their careers. They have played an essential role in setting a positive example for Pakistanis living in Finland, demonstrating the potential for success and excellence in various fields.

The accomplishments of the Asghar brothers have gained recognition from Pakistan Embassy in Sweden and Finland, Pakistan Ambassador commended the Asghar brothers’ exceptional achievements during his visit to Helsinki, emphasizing the hardworking nature of Asghar brothers and their contributions to society. The Finnish society has also appreciated their achievements, with their accomplishments being highlighted in mainstream digital and print media in Finland. The Embassy of Pakistan to Sweden and Finland has paid tribute to the Asghar brothers individually, recognizing their outstanding performances in the field of science and technology.

Dr Muhammad Nadeem Asghar is a highly accomplished senior scientist of Pakistani origin, who has dedicated over 14 years to his scientific career in Finland. Throughout his professional journey in academic research and teaching, he has achieved remarkable success and received recognition for his contributions. His exceptional achievements, international recognition, and dedication to scientific research make him a highly respected and influential figure in the scientific community. His contributions have advanced our understanding of vaccines, early diagnosis of severe diseases and community engagement, positively impacting public health and fostering international collaborations.

Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Asghar has been honored with four international awards, two of which were received in the United States and the other two in Finland. These accolades validate his outstanding research and significant contributions to the scientific community. At the National Institute of Health in Pakistan, Dr. Asghar played a pivotal role in the successful establishment of potency testing for DTaP (bacterial) and Measles (viral) vaccines. His expertise in this field has contributed to the quality assessment and safety of vaccines, which are crucial for public health.

While working at Abo Akademi, Finland, Dr. Asghar made a groundbreaking invention by developing an in vivo imaging modality for the early detection of colitis. This innovative technique allows for the non-invasive and precise diagnosis of colitis, a condition characterized by inflammation of the colon.

As Chairman of Finland Pakistan Professionals Association, Dr. Nadeem Asghar is actively involved in promoting collaboration and cooperation between Finnish and Pakistani organizations. He is playing a pivotal role in fostering relationships and mobilizing the professional community. His efforts contribute to the growth and development of both countries’ scientific and professional sectors. Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Asghar’s extensive teaching experience, training in modern pedagogical strategies, and his hybrid teaching philosophy reflect his commitment to delivering high-quality education. His incorporation of advanced digital tools and emphasis on student-centered learning creates an engaging and effective learning environment. Through his teaching, he aims to inspire and empower students to become active learners and critical thinkers in an interconnected world.

His younger sibling Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran Asghar is the head of the Renewable Energy Technologies Group at Tampere University, Finland. He is a highly esteemed researcher specializing in emerging clean energy technologies, with a focus on solar cells, fuel cells, batteries, and distributed energy systems. His contributions and achievements in the field are noteworthy and reflect his dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions. In addition, he is a docent (adjunct professor) at Aalto University, Finland. He has been honoured with a prestigious fellowship by the Academy of Finland, spanning from 2019 to 2024. This recognition highlights his expertise and significant contributions to the field of clean energy research. Additionally, he has also been awarded the Talent 100 Distinguished Professor position by Hubei Province, China, further underscoring his international recognition and collaboration. With breakthroughs in his research, Professor Muhammad Imran Asghar is currently working on the commercialization of his innovations related to green hydrogen production and utilization through a Research to Business project funded by Business Finland.

The third sibling Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Asghar is an accomplished telecom/software expert with over 15 years of experience in research, development, innovation, and business development in the telecommunications industry. Dr. Asghar holds a significant position at leading global telecom vendor where he leads product releases. His expertise and leadership contribute to the development and launch of new telecommunications products, ensuring their successful introduction into the market. Dr. Asghar has demonstrated his entrepreneurial skills by raising 0.5 million euros from Business Finland. This funding was secured to support the commercialization of his research on AI/ML powered Self-organizing 5G Networks. This achievement showcases his ability to bridge the gap between research and practical implementation, driving innovation in the telecommunications sector. Dr. Asghar’s extensive experience in the telecom/software sector, leadership roles, successful funding acquisition, research publications, and patent contributions demonstrate his significant impact in the telecommunications industry. His expertise and dedication contribute to the advancement of wireless communication technologies, ensuring the industry remains at the forefront of innovation and development.

The fourth sibling Dr. Muhammad Yasir Asghar is a senior researcher at the University of Helsinki, known for his significant contributions to the fields of academics and cancer research. Yasir completed his doctoral degree in Cancer Cell Biology from Åbo Akademi University, Finland. Dr. Yasir has made remarkable contributions to cancer research, as evidenced by his research work published in highly reputed biological and biomedical research journals. His research focuses on identifying and characterizing novel therapeutic targets for the treatment of highly aggressive and malignant forms of cancer. This research is essential for developing more effective treatments and improving patient outcomes. Dr. Yasir has been recognized for his outstanding research through several research excellence awards and scientific honours. These accolades reflect the significance and impact of his work in the field of cancer research.