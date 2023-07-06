Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir Tareen ‘commits suicide’

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Tareen, brother of eminent politician Jahangir Khan Tareen, committed suicide in the Punjabi capital.

According to reports, the managing director of the Pakistan Super League franchise shot himself in the head at his home in Lahore’s Gulberg neighborhood as police arrived.

Jahangir Tareen was reportedly presiding over a meeting of the newly formed political party Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party when he learned about the incident. He left right away for Alamgir’s house.

According to police, Alamgir left a handwritten suicide note citing a “disease he had been suffering from” as the reason for self-harm.