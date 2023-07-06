Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, has instructed the police to detain the man who sexually assaulted a woman in front of the camera in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar neighborhood, according to The News.

The incident was made public after the horrifying act was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media.

The video showed a man riding a motorbike into a neighborhood and making an attempt to sexually assault a veiled woman who passed by him in the open.

The victim, however, resisted being a victim and fought back, forcing the perpetrator to flee the scene as a result of the woman’s resistance.

The motorcycle he was riding didn’t have a licence plate, and the suspect was hiding his identity by donning a mask.

Up until the publication of this news report on Wednesday night, no formal complaint had been made in relation to the incident. However, the incident has been taken seriously by the police, who are now looking into it using the available CCTV footage.

The chief minister had taken notice of the situation, according to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, and had directed the police to detain the person responsible for the horrifying incident right away.

Memon believed that only a mentally unstable person could attempt such a brazen crime; a normal person could never carry it out. He claimed that the government was determined to stop such heartbreaking occurrences in society from happening again.