3 lose lives as rain batters KP

At least three people died in rain-related incidents in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a private TV channel reported. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report, two people died in Shangla, and one in Karak. The PDMA said eight people were injured, while seven houses sustained partial damage. One house was completely damaged. An official of the KP relief department said that relief would be given to the victims as per the government policy. Relief Secretary Abdul Basit issued instructions to officials to assess the losses caused by rain-related incidents, the statement added. In a statement, PM Shehbaz expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls. He also directed the provincial government to provide the best medical facilities to injured people. According to the latest meteorological analysis, deep trough of the westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents from both sources and approaching upper air circulation, due to which widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab and up to some extent over River Jhelum.

Due to these meteorological conditions, the advisory added, very high to exceptionally high-level flooding is expected in River Chenab.

It further said that the flood situation in rivers Ravi and Sutlej would depend upon releases from India and high to very high-level flooding is also expected in the nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab.