Pakistan tells India to join CPEC, not create hurdles

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the completion of 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Wednesday asked neighbouring India to take benefit of the mega project instead of creating obstacles in its way.

Highlighting the significance of project, he said Iran, Afghanistan, the Middle East and the whole region would also benefit from it. “CPEC is a beautiful plan to connect not only regions and areas but also people’s hearts,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office. The prime minister vowed to double the pace of the development as it was not only for improving roads, rail, sea ports and air routes, but it would also help health, education and skill development areas, besides masses’ participation in the process.

Terming it a game changer for the whole region, the prime minister said CPEC would have a positive impacts on the people’s living standards in the region.

PM Shehbaz congratulated the leadership and the people of Pakistan and China on 10 years completion of CPEC, which was a new chapter of the evergreen and trusted strategic cooperative partnership between the two iron brothers.

He said the project was a tremendous example of great Chinese leader Xi Jinping and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s vision of “development for all”.

“The Belt and Road initiative is the manifestation of Chinese President Xi’s vision of peace, friendship, and economic partnership.” He regretted that during the four years of previous government, hurdles were created in the way of the project, besides levelling baseless allegations against a great friend like China.

“The enemies of CPEC are against peace, development and prosperity in Pakistan and the region, as they do not want to eradicate poverty from the country,” he added.

CPEC, he said, also initiated a new era of mutual partnership between Pakistan and China, and fortified their bilateral relationships. PM Shehbaz said CPEC encompassed multiple projects ranging from provision of water to education, and technical and skilled-based training. With the construction of nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs), new technology would be transferred to Pakistan, which would ultimately help increase local production, he said. The prime minister also highlighted the impacts of the project on the effectiveness of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and early warning system for natural disasters as they were parts of CPEC.

Similarly, he said, the agriculture related projects had also been included in CPEC to ensure food security. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) played a key role in transforming the development landscape of Pakistan with the launch of several multi-billion dollar projects. Addressing a ceremony here to mark a decade of the signing of CPEC, the prime minister said the mega project helped Pakistan progress in the region and the world.

PM Sharif said the country ushered in a new era of development with the completion of hundreds of projects under the umbrella of CPEC, including coal-fired power plants, the Orange Line mass transit project, and road infrastructure. “The CPEC is all about a story of hard work and untiring commitment between the leadership of Pakistan and China,” he said. Sharif recalled that in July 2013, then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Beijing, where he signed an agreement pledging to develop a long-term plan for the CPEC.

“On July 5, 2013, we witnessed the memorable signing ceremony of CPEC, where President Xi Jinping and PM Nawaz Sharif inked the milestone accord,” he said. Terming CPEC a “very transparent” project, the prime minister said the Chinese government and companies made investments of $25.4 billion investment in various projects.

He said thousands of Chinese workers along with their Pakistani counterparts worked day and night to create a history of commitment and exuberance of goodwill between the two sides. He commended President Xi for his unstinted support of the CPEC for the well-being of the people of Pakistan. He also highlighted the dedication of Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif and his team including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers, saying their great job would be remembered for all times to come.

Sharif expressed confidence that CPEC would make a big kickstart in various areas including agriculture, Special Economic Zones, Information Technology, and exploration of mineral resources. He regretted that the previous government created misconceptions about the project which resulted in its slow implementation. The prime minister thanked President Xi and the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan especially when it awaited the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He hoped that the agreement would be given final approval during IMF’s board meeting on July 12. Following the IMF deal, he said, Pakistan was secure after averting default and termed it an opportunity for the country to progress. “We need to work hard and save the poor people from inflation. Affluent need to play a role in this regard,” he said.

He pledged to fulfill the conditions of the IMF which were earlier violated by the previous government. He also acknowledged the financial support by China including the rollover of its loans and mentioned the backing by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Islamic Development Fund in helping Pakistan overcome its financial crisis. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue were present.