PTI smells a rat as GB CM election postponed

Chief Justice (CJ) Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan, Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Wednesday postponed the election for Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson Supreme Appellate Court, the CJ GB hearing of the case titled “Haji Shah Baig” postponed the election.

The court also stated that according to Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Rule (3) of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2017, it was necessary to advertise the election schedule through television, newspapers, radio and gazette publications. In addition, it is also necessary to notify the members by post. Arguing on behalf of Haji Shah Baig, Advocate, Amjad Hussain said that even if there was an election in emergency, it was necessary to issue an election schedule of 72 hours. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court issued an order to postpone the elections for the chief minister and ordered the Speaker GB Assembly to submit the new election schedule to the court by today. Earlier in the day, police officials entered the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and sealed the premises while evacuating journalists and lawmakers present.

Shortly after noon, a heavy police contingent headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Farman Ali entered the assembly hall and sealed it. At the same time, officials told the journalists gathered at the scene to exit from the main gate, asking the assembly staff to do the same shortly thereafter. The police contingent then encircled the premises and also barred lawmakers from entering.

Later, Dar Ali Khan Khattak was removed as the GB inspector general and replaced by Afzal Mahmood Butt. The transfers were notified by the Establishment Divison, which said: “Dar Ali Khan Khattak, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

In a separate notification, the government’s human resource arms stated: “Afzal Mahmood Butt, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under the Government of Punjab, is transferred and posted as the inspector general of police, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect until further orders.” Reacting to the police action at the GB assembly, ex-chief minister Khurshid alleged that the election was being delayed because the PTI had a “clear majority” and would vote for the party’s candidate. He further alleged that after delaying the poll, efforts would be made to “break [away]” PTI lawmakers. He claimed that if this failed, lawmakers, including him, would then be arrested so that the party loses the majority.

PTI’s Farrukh Habib said that “political engineering” was underway in GB. He said that the chief minister election had been postponed in light of the PTI’s “clear victory”, adding that such steps were increasing “instability”. Earlier, PTI’s Central Information Secretary Raoof Hassan stated that the election should be held without any delay. “Opposition trying to delay the convening of session to play their dirty game of buying and selling. Disgusting and deplorable,” he said.