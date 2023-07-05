Three soldiers martyred in Miran Shah suicide attack

Three soldiers were martyred and as many civilians critically injured on Wednesday in a suicide attack in the general area of Miran Shah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, according to the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, the suicide bomber intended to target the security forces checkpost in the general area of Miran Shah, however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, 41, a resident of Mianwali; Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, 40, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan; and Sepoy Jehangir Khan, 24, a resident of Mardan, the ISPR said, adding that three innocent civilians also sustained critical injuries in the suicide blast.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” read the statement.

On Sunday, a major was among two military personnel who embraced martyrdom when terrorists “tried to ambush” a “combat patrol of security forces” in the Balor area of Balochistan’s Hoshab district.

In a statement, the ISPR said that an operation was launched based on credible intelligence concerning the movement of a group of terrorists.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists were linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians and planting improvised explosive devices in the Hoshab area.

“While [the] establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of terrorists tried to ambush closing in patrol and opened fire onto security forces.” As a result of the heavy exchange of fire, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced martyrdom, while another soldier sustained injuries, the ISPR added.