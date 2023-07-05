No ‘final decision’ made in Dubai meetings with PML-N: PPP

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) clarified on Wednesday that no “final decision” had been reached in the meetings held between the leadership of the ruling coalition parties — PPP and PML-N — in Dubai, a private TV channel reported.

The statement from PPP leader and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri comes days after it was reported that the meetings between PML-N and PPP bigwigs in Dubai had reportedly resulted in a consensus on a number of issues, including names for the caretaker set-up and a power-sharing formula if the two parties win the next election.

“All the news about reaching agreements during the meetings and subsequent differences are mere speculations,” Marri told a private TV channel. She noted that no conclusive matters had been finalised in the Dubai meetings thus far.

Marri also commented on the Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Bill 2023, expressing the PPP leadership’s dissatisfaction with it.

The proposals — past by the Senate last month — immediately came under fire for proposing such a move at a time when the economy is struggling. The National Assembly has to give its nod for it to go to the president and be signed into law.

The draft law envisioned the provision of a full security detail of at least ten personnel to former chairmen, provision of their family members as well as domestic staff travel sponsored by the government.

Marri said that the “PPP believes that the country’s economic challenges do not justify granting such perks to the Senate chairman”. She stated that the party had asked for clarification from members who had signed the bill.

According to her, there were individuals who claimed that the bill was passed hastily and that the members were unaware of its contents. Nevertheless, the party has taken a firm stance and disagrees with the bill. She emphasised that the PPP would vehemently reject the bill if it were to be presented in the National Assembly, stating that it went beyond “acceptable limits”.