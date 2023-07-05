TPL Maps helping businesses curb mobility woes

TPL Maps, a company dedicated to developing in-house digital mapping solutions that offer comprehensive local routes on par with international players, is making headlines with its recent launch.

Combining various data sources, such as traffic patterns, demographics, and satellite imagery, into a single platform is another benefit of cloud-based mobility solutions. That makes it possible to get a complete picture of a place and spot trends and patterns that might not have been visible otherwise, it simplifies the process of accessing and analyzing data.

By providing location data for over 380 cities in Pakistan covering more than 95% of the country, TPL Maps can help businesses in the FSI industry target their marketing efforts more effectively and identify new business opportunities. In addition, TPL Maps has a vast route system of more than 850,000+ km of roads and 140,000+ boundaries, which can help logistics companies improve delivery times, reduce fuel cost and increase customer satisfaction. The data collection includes over 400,000 cartographic data points, which can be used in various applications, from detailed and accurate maps for navigation and planning to advanced research and analysis.

“TPL Maps has been an incredible partner in helping us streamline our delivery operations,” said Ammar Azhar, CTO and CFO of KFC Pakistan. “TPL’s mapping solutions have significantly improved our efficiency, enabling us to deliver our finger-lickin’ good with ease. Apart from an efficient product, TPL’s team is always available to provide support and act as business partners. We highly recommend TPL Maps for any business looking to optimize their logistics and enhance customer satisfaction.” “Our goal is to save people the precious time they would typically spend at local grocery stores,” said Kassim Shroff, CEO and co-founder of Krave Mart. “Achieving this requires not only providing an exceptional experience but also implementing top-notch systems. Partnering with TPL Maps will undoubtedly enhance the value we offer through our service. We recognize the immense potential and opportunity in this market, and we are fully committed to executing our plans meticulously and delivering on our promises.”