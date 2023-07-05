Court summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case today

A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday fixed toshakhana criminal case for hearing today and also served notice to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for appearance in personal capacity. Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar would take up the case for hearing on Thursday. Previously, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to re-decide the maintainability of the toshakhana case within seven days after hearing chairman PTI. Imran Khan had challenged the admissibility of the toshakhana case before the IHC which set aside the verdict of the trial court. The IHC bench had stated that the trial court had dismissed the petition of former prime minister on weak grounds. The bench asked the lower court to consider the petition of Imran Khan as pending.