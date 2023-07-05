FM Bilawal reaches New York on official tour

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reached New York on an official tour. The Pakistan People’s Party chairman will stay in the United States for one week. The foreign minister will interact with US think tanks and meet leadership of the country. Bilawal left for the US after completing his Japan visit while his sister Aseefa Bhutto will reach Karachi from Tokyo. Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari went to Japan and declared his intention to boost trade and promote diplomatic ties with Japan. Addressing a Pakistani community, Bhutto-Zardari appreciated Japanese contributions to technology. He underscored the importance of Pakistanis living abroad, saying, “The overseas Pakistanis are our assets, who are playing vital role to promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan.”