Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes amid pullout of troops from Jenin

Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip, responding to the rockets fired from the coastal enclave in Palestine, while the army pulled out of Jenin city in the occupied West Bank after one of the biggest military operations.

The invading Israeli forces started withdrawing from the Jenin refugee camp following the United Nations rights chief’s call for an end to violence by Tel Aviv that continued for two days. The residents were seen returning and assessing damage in the Jenin refugee after the pullout of forces. At least 12 Palestinians were martyred, one Israeli soldier killed, and approximately 100 others injured in the raid, which began early Monday with a drone strike and caused widespread destruction to Jenin’s refugee camp. Over 1,000 troops had been deployed in Jenin under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government. A few hours after the forces began withdrawing, five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, the military said. The rockets were intercepted, and there were no immediate reports of casualties. Israeli jets hit an underground weapons manufacturing facility in response, the military said, but it was not immediately clear whether there would be any further escalation. On Tuesday, the situation aggravated with a car-ramming and stabbing attack claimed by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israel’s business hub Tel Aviv, in which eight people were hurt.

Doctors Without Borders said Israeli forces had fired tear gas at a hospital where its teams were working.

However, the Israeli military said it had no knowledge of its forces firing in the vicinity of a hospital but that it did carry out an air-strike at gunmen that had taken up positions in a cemetery and posed a threat to the withdrawing troops. “At this moment we are completing the mission, and I can say that our extensive activity in Jenin is not a one-time operation,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a checkpoint near the city.

The Palestinian foreign ministry labelled the escalation “open war against the people of Jenin”.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders also condemned Israeli forces for firing tear gas inside Khalil Suleiman hospital in Jenin, calling it “unacceptable”.

Palestinian health minister Mai al-Kaila even accused the army of shooting at Palestinians in a courtyard of the Jenin public hospital.