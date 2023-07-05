Rupee falls by Rs1.97 against dollar in interbank

A day after witnessing massive recovery, the Pakistani rupee recorded losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.71 percent during trading on Wednesday.At close, the currency settled at 277.41, a decrease of Rs1.97, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).On the third day of the business week, the dollar again started its swift flight and closed at Rs277.41 with an increase of Rs1.97 in the interbank market, while it was selling at Rs280 with an increase of one rupee in the open market.It should be noted that after the agreement with the IMF, the dollar shed its value by Rs10.55 and closed at Rs275.44 in the interbank market.