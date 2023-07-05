Power tariff for KE’s consumers likely to increase Rs 1.45 per unit for May

The power tariff is likely to increase by Rs 1.45 per unit to the consumers of Karachi Electric on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for May.

The hearing was presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising of Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member (Technical), Engr. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Technical & Finance), Mathar Niaz Rana and Member (Law), Ms. Amina Ahmed.

KE in its petition sought an FCA of Rs 1.495/kWh on account of FCA for the said period.

However, the net FCA for the month of May 2023 as per NEPRA’s preliminary calculation is Rs 1.45/kWh (an impact of Rs. 2.6 billion approx.).

The Authority heard the petitioner and would decide the matter after due diligence and considering the comments of all stakeholders.

The hearing was also attended by a large number of representatives and senior officials of K-Electric, business community, journalists and the general public etc.