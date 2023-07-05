Ghana reopens Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to boost tourism

Ghana on Tuesday reopened the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a major cultural heritage in the capital city of Accra to memorize the country’s first president, in the hope of boosting tourism.

The park, first opened in 1992, has just completed its refurbishment under the Ghanaian government’s five-year project to boost tourism and hospitality as critical drivers of socio-economic development. Now the renovated park houses a presidential library, receptor facility, mini-amphitheater, restaurant, Freedom Walk, and a digitalized payment system. During the reopening ceremony, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the government plans to make the edifice one of the best tourism and heritage attractions in West Africa.

“The burial site of Kwame Nkrumah must be appropriate to his status as the outstanding Pan-Africanist of this generation and for his exceptional contribution to the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism,” the president said.