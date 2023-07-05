NEPRA organises public hearing on KE’s FCA petition for May 2023

NEPRA conducted a public hearing today over the petition submitted by K-Electric on account of Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) for May 2023.

For the applicable month, K-Electric had filed a petition for an FCA at a rate of PKR 1.495 per unit. FCA is dependent on the prices of fuel and changes in generation mix used to produce electricity and is passed on to customer bills under the prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the Government of Pakistan. The positive FCA for May 2023 is primarily due to a slight increase in fuel price and power purchased from CPPA-G and changes in generation mix that is used to make electricity as per the Economic Merit Order. Compared to the reference month of March, the price for Furnace Oil in May 2023 increased by 3%, the price of power purchased from CPPA-G increased by 4%. The price of RLNG purchased from PLL in May 2023 decreased by 4% whereas, the price of RLNG from SSGC increased by 3%.

KE’s spokesperson said that FCAs are approved by the regulator, NEPRA, after conducting scrutiny and public hearings. These are conducted independently for KE and state-owned entities (XWDISCOs). The authority also specifies the month during which the charge is applied in customer bills.