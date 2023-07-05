Luis Enrique named new PSG coach

POISSY: Luis Enrique was appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday on a two-year deal, but his unveiling was overshadowed by ongoing questions about the future of Kylian Mbappe. The 53-year-old former Barcelona coach, who had been a free agent since being sacked by Spain last December, replaces Christophe Galtier after his departure was confirmed earlier in the day. Luis Enrique was unveiled at a press conference alongside the Qatar-backed club’s president Nasser al-Khelaifi at their new training complex in Poissy, north-west of the French capital. “I’m delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience,” Luis Enrique said in a club statement. “It’s so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG.” Yet when asked whether he had been given any guarantees that superstar forward Mbappe would remain at the club for the coming campaign, he was evasive. The Spaniard later insisted he was “counting on all the players who are under contract”. However, Khelaifi stated that Mbappe, 24, “must sign a new contract” if he wants to remain at PSG in the coming season.