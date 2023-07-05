Mount moves from Chelsea to Manchester United for $70m

LONDON: England midfielder Mason Mount has moved from Chelsea to Manchester United for a reported fee of £55 million ($70 million), the club announced on Wednesday. “Mason Mount has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year,” the club said in an official statement. “The 24-year-old midfielder has made 279 club appearances, scoring 58 goals and contributing 53 assists. The Champions League winner was Chelsea’s Player of the Year for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

“He has 36 caps for England and played a key role in his country’s run to the European Championship final in 2021.” Mount, after officially becoming a United player, stated that he is excited about the upcoming challenge with his new club. “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” he said. “Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”