Ayeza unveils first look of ‘Mein’

Showbiz A-lister Ayeza Khan unveiled her intense look from her new project ‘Mein’, coming soon on ARY Digital.

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, Ayeza Khan dropped the first pictures from her upcoming project, directed by Badar Mehmood – the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Bala’, ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’.

The actor shared no other details except for the styling credits in the caption and teased that the drama serial is ‘coming soon’ on ARY Digital. However, it was earlier reported by tabloids that Khan will be sharing the screen with the nation’s heartthrob Wahaj Ali for the first time in ‘Mein’.

If the reports are to be true, it will be the second collaboration of Ali with the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi after ‘MPHT’. Ayeza Khan is among the top league actors of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, who has proved her mettle in the industry with her versatile roles in several superhit projects and garnered critical as well as commercial acclaim alike.

Her notable projects include ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, ‘Pyarey Afzal’, ‘Koi Chand Rakh’ ‘Mera Saaein 2’, and ‘Thora Sa Haq’ among several others.