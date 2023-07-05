Jannat rejects Bollywood offer because of Kartik Aaryan

TikToker and social media star Jannat Mirza claimed she refused the offer for a Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan.

An old interview clip of social media celebrity Jannat Mirza speaking about her Bollywood debut is widely circulating on social media after she recently claimed to have turned down multiple blockbuster projects on TV.

When asked if the audience will see her in Bollywood films anytime soon, the celebrity said that she received an offer to essay a lead role opposite Kartik Aaryan, but she can never work in Indian films, as her parents would not allow her to pursue a career there nor she is comfortable.

As her video made rounds on social media, netizens did not miss the chance to roast Mirza over her claims.

A social user sarcastically wrote that he was also offered to star in ‘Pathaan’ but the remuneration was not good so he refused, while another mentioned that she must have turned down to essay Rose in ‘Titanic’ as well.

It is pertinent to mention that one of the most popular social media stars with over 22 million and 4.4 million followers on TikTok and Instagram respectively, Jannat Mirza said in a recent interview with a local channel that she was offered two big projects, but she couldn’t take the opportunity as she was residing in Japan with her family at that time.

Meanwhile, she made her silver screen debut with Syed Noor’s Punjabi film ‘Tere Bajre Di Rakhi’.