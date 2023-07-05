Arshad Warsi thinks his next film with Sanjay Dutt resembles ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’

Arshad Warsi, who is reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for the upcoming movie ‘Jail’, said that the story of the movie parallels that of Munna Bhai MBBS. In his interview, he said Jail resembles Munna Bhai in terms of story and content with a “sweet message at its core.” “The challenge lies in Sanju and my characters. When Sanju and I are together, one has to take Munna-Circuit out of the audience’s heads first,” Warsi said. The Dhamaal actor further said that developing the characters for Jail is taking time since the writers must first remove Circuit and Munna from viewers’ thoughts. This is the reason character development is taking so long. We have to rework a scenario in jail if it too strongly resembles Munna and Circuit, explained Arshad. The two icons appeared in prison garb in the first poster that the film’s creators published. The scripting stage of the movie is now underway.