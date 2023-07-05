There should be no politics in art and sports: Farhan Saeed

Pakistani music industry singer and actor Farhan Saeed says that art and sports should be left alone and not politicised.

Farhan Saeed recently gave an interview to Indian media through a video link where he spoke openly about Pakistan-India relations and issues related to showbiz.

The singer said that standard dramas are made in Pakistan which are also liked in India, while Indian dramas consist of 450 episodes which do not make sense.

Farhan said that Pakistani dramas are based on reality where social problems are highlighted, while Indian dramas are based on concepts that the Indian people themselves make fun of. Farhan Saeed said that he was invited to India some time ago in an event where Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar were also present. Akshay asked Farhan to sing ‘Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suror Hai’ to which Shah Rukh Khan got up and danced with him. Recalling his days in India, Farhan Saeed said that when he performed a concert in India with his ‘Jal Band’, he sang the famous Pakistani song Dil Dil Pakistan on stage. Seeing him sing this song, his music team got upset, but Farhan won the hearts of the audience by singing “Dil Dil Pakistan Saath Jaan Jaan Hindustan”. Farhan Saeed said that the atmosphere of fear between the two countries should end so that there is no obstacle in the field of arts and sports. According to Farhan, although there is an Indian band in Pakistan and a Pakistani artist in India, but because of the internet, we have become a global village and now our plays are trending in India while Indian songs are trending in Pakistan.