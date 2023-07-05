‘Joyland’ streaming in India

Have you ever seen a work of art that is mesmerising because it’s so beautiful yet provoking as it contains plenty of emotions? The answer doesn’t really matter because you need to stream this movie on Prime Video. We are talking about a Pakistani masterpiece, Joyland by the debutant Saim Sadiq.

Joyland achieved some big milestones for Pakistani cinema including the Un Certain Regard jury prize at Cannes, and was even shortlisted for the Academy Awards. The story of the film revolves around Haider and Biba, two people from two very different lives. Haider is a young man who is struggling to find his place in the world.

He is not interested in the so-called traditional expectations for men in the culture, he is somewhat tired of living the life of lies. On the other hand, Biba is the literal embodiment of freedom, a strong woman who can conquer whatever comes in front of her. Biba is a transgender woman who expresses herself through her art of singing and dancing. And they will fall in love. Now, this isn’t the end of the journey but you can think of it as the very beginning.

Their relationship is forbidden by both the families, who are conservative in nature. ‘Because the fate of love is death’, saying this, Haider and Biba will take us on a journey like never before. The movie will take you to the most common households of Lahore, will make you live the simplest lifestyle, and will make you go through a life of love and hate yet it will be a great journey of both discomfort and satisfaction. Even the very first frame will make you feel that it’s something special. This film is real, true to its roots about love, society, humans, dreams, gender identity and everything else. Joyland is now available on Prime Video Store and Book My Show.