The editorial pages of this publication have repeatedly questioned the wisdom of those who ask women to stop dressing provocatively to avoid sexual violence. In what can only be termed a harrowing development, a CCTV footage caught a man running after a headscarfed, burqa-clad, minding-her-own-business woman with his pants down in broad daylight in a residential area in the country’s largest urban centre. Her extremely visible compliance with all social norms proved futile in protecting her against the demons lurking in all corners, and, therefore, one cannot help but wonder what the “ghairat” and “haya” brigade would instruct the victim to do from henceforth. That ours is a country in which being a female is enough crime to be handed gross punishment, both inside the confines of a house or out on the streets, has become an open secret. The epidemic of gender-based violence has long been treated as an unavoidable reality: something that tends to lose its relevance against survival issues. With as many as 513 women subjected to sexual assault in just Karachi last year, it would not be a gross exaggeration to proclaim we are at the cusp of becoming the rape capital of the world. The actual figure might be much, much higher, given the archaic notions of honour that keep playing havoc with our lives. A woman born in Pakistan enters a death sentence that does not end even after her death. Discomforting news reports of hooligans digging out freshly buried corpses to satiate their lust make rounds on social media now and then. From attacks on newborns to young girls to seemingly independent working women to the elderly: no one is safe and no one can be trusted. This cannot be addressed with development and education alone. Unless and until the state succeeds in establishing its write across the country, such grotesque commoditization of women would continue unabated. A reasonable first step would be to spell an end to the impunity enjoyed by the accused. Swift and exacting accountability should be the underlying mantra. *