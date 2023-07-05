Punjab police arrests main suspect involved in human trafficking

Punjab Police and FIA have arrested a human trafficker who looted innocent citizens on the pretense of employment abroad. On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the main suspect involved in human trafficking, Muhammad Saeed, was arrested by the Punjab Police Vehari team with modern technology and professional skills. A complaint was received by FIA against 04 suspects involved in human trafficking, the accused were accused of receiving ransom money by pretending to given work to two citizens in Greece. The Spokesperson of Punjab Police added that the accused Saeed and Zafar had received 07 lakh rupees from plaintiff Bilal Shahid to send him to Greece. The accused sent Bilal Shahid from Karachi Airport to Libya via Qatar, the spokesman of Punjab Police added that the accused Muhammad Rafiq and Jamshed received Bilal Shahid in Libya and detained 03 months. The suspects later sent Bilal Shahid to Greece by sea. During the trip, the Libyan security agencies arrested Bilal Shahid along with other passengers. The accused received Bilal Shahid and other passengers from the forces and kept them as hostages and then the accused took 05 thousand dollars from the father of the plaintiff Bilal Shahid and sent him back to Pakistan.

Spokesman Punjab Police further said that the arrested main accused Saeed is being handed over to FIA for further investigation and other accused involved in human trafficking network would be arrested soon. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police is providing full support to the FIA and other agencies in the arrest and investigation of the accused.

Under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police personnel is at forefront of helping rain-affected citizens, traffic flow on the roads and other relief activities across the province. During the heavy rains in different areas of Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore, Punjab police officers and personnel performed their duties in the spirit of service and helped hundreds of cities stranded on the roads during relief activities. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is in constant touch with rescue agencies, DMA regarding rescue and relief activities. He further directed the CPOs and DPOs to personally monitor the relief activities in the rain affected areas. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the details of the damages caused by rain are also being obtained from the control rooms of Punjab Police. Reviewing the relief activities, Dr. Usman Anwar said that police officers and officials are helping out WASA and other departments in the drainage of water from roads in cities affected by heavy and continuous rain, including Lahore. Similarly, affected citizens who met accidents due to massive rains are being rescued and taken to hospital. As a result, the relevant institutions are being fully supported in rescuing the affected citizens and bringing them to the hospital. Dr Usman Anwar directed police officers to remain high alert and respond immediately in wake of any untoward situation.

The Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to raise the number of driving licensing centers to 120 in all districts including Lahore in order to provide the facility of driving license to as many citizens as possible.

He also has given a target of increasing 700 percent the issuing driving licenses in all the districts of the province including Lahore. Dr. Usman Anwar said that an awareness campaign should be conducted to persuade the citizens to obtain a driving license and all the available resources should be utilized for the purpose.

He also issued direction of strictly implementing wearing helmets by the motorcyclists to prevent accidents. He also asked for taking action against overloading, over speeding and other violations.

Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation to traffic officers and team of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Khanewal Khushab, Layyah, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot and Vehari for good performance. He also announced cash rewards for them. IG Punjab ordered to issue letters of disapproval, show cause notices for poor performance of traffic officers of the most districts.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that under paperless and file-free policing, driving licenses should be issued to all Pakistani citizens on national identity cards. Chief traffic officers of all districts including CTO Lahore, district traffic officers participated in the meeting through video link. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reviewed the performance of traffic officers regarding driving license, outreach programs, driving training schools. During the meeting, Dr. Usman Anwar also reviewed driving testing centers and booths, challanges, fines and causes of accidents.

IG Punjab said that police officers should also be summoned for violation of traffic rules, and strict legal action should be taken on breaking the law regardless of status and rank. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfikar Hameed, Additional IGP PHP Rao Karim, DIG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Tele Imran Ahmar, DIG Establishment -I, Dr. Inam Waheed. Khan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG PHP Athar Waheed, DIG Establishment-II, Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and SP SPU Nida Umar Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.