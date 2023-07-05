NAB proceeds for Rs 440m recovery in corruption reference

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has made possible a major recovery to the tune of Rs440 Million in a corruption Reference No. 60/2019 titled State vs Farhan Cheema & others in which land measuring 22 Kanal was freezed by the Regional Bureau during the course of inquiry/ investigation. The Accountability Court, Lahore has accepted the purchase application of said property in Rs440 M, however, an amount of Rs 50 million is being submitted in the name of Chairman NAB, whereas, rest of the Rs390 M be received within 7 days, as per the Court orders.

According to the details, NAB Lahore had filed a corruption Reference against an accused namely Farhan Cheema (owner of Model Housing Enclave and Projects) in a case of cheating public at large and freezed his 22 Kanal land at Mouza Jhulkay present in accused name. However, during the course of Inquiry/ Investigation, around 275 affectees submitted their claims for recovery of looted money from accused Farhan Cheema & others. NAB-L after concluding the Investigation against said accused filed a corruption Reference in AC, Lahore during 2019 nominating Farhan Cheema as the prime accused of the case.

For recovery of plundered money from the accused person, the AC Lahore has permitted to sale the freezed property for Rs440 million so the same may be disbursed among 275 affectees of the case. Talking about the recovery, the Director General (DG), NAB Lahore, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh has stated that NAB-L would continue to materialize the vision of Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed to facilitate the general public on priority basis. He also appreciated the performance of Investigation and Prosecution teams that made the grounds for above recovery. DG NAB-L envisioned disbursement of recovered money on fast track basis under his own supervision. He also referred distribution of billions of rupees among 11880 affectees of Eden Scam, the amount to the tune of Rs16 billion continued to recover through mega Plea Bargain (PB) for which disbursement of first installment is underway, that reflects NAB’s public friendly vision. DG NAB also stated that the Regional Bureau of Lahore has made possible recoveries of billions in Housing Sector to discourage corruption and cheating in Real Estate Sector.