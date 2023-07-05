All resources are being utilised for water drainage: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab made an emergency visit of different parts of Lahore in torrential rain.

Mohsin Naqvi by giving up all his other official engagements reviewed the situation arising out of torrential rain and issued on the spot directions to Commissioner Lahore division and MD WASA for water drainage work. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the situation arising out of rain in Qaddafi Stadium, Gulberg, Liberty, Kalma Chowk Underpass, Garden Town, Ferozepur Road, Qartaba Chowk, Harbanspura Underpass, Lakshmi Chowk, Railway Station, Circular Road,Urdu Bazar, Islampura, Multan Road, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Bund Road, Yateem Khana Chowk and Allama Iqbal Town.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said that a record rainfall took place in few hours.We have made proactive administration, WASA and all resources are being utilised for water drainage. “Iam myself overseeing water drainage work. I am concerned about the difficulties of citizens”. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the concerned officials for early water drainage at Harbanspura Underpass. Mohsin Naqvi directed to clear the Harbanspura Underpass as soon as possible.

CM was informed during the briefing on the occasion that water drainage work at Harbanspura Underpass will be completed in 2 hours. Caretaker CM lauded the performance of administration and WASA on early completion of water drainage work at Lakshmi Chowk. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions for drainage of stagnant water through a machinery on the road in front of Urdu Bazar and Islampura.

Mohsin Naqvi met with the shopkeepers and residents in Islampura and asked them regarding water drainage. The citizens complained about sluggish water drainage work in Islampura on which CM Mohsin Naqvi assured early completion of water drainage work and apprised them that he is in the field since morning. “Your difficulty is my difficulty and have issued direction to WASA to expeditiously complete water drainage work by utilising more resources”. Mohsin Naqvi also visited Garden Town,Gulberg and CBD Main Boulevard Underpass.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected Gulberg main pumping station in Gulberg for water drainage and expressed his indignation over showing sluggishness in water drainage work in the Kalma Chowk underpass going towards Liberty.Mohsin Naqvi ordered to take back water drainage work at CBD Main Boulevard fromCBD. Mohsin Naqvi directed to hand over water drainage work to WASA.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that WASA by assuming charge forthwith should complete water drainage work by night.Mohsin Naqvi directed to install more pumps for water drainage work at CBD Main Boulevard Underpass. Mohsin Naqvi stated that clearance of all projects of Lahore will be conditional with WASA certification in future. Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction over water drainage work in the whole city. Mohsin Naqvi said that water standing in this waterpass tantamounts to negligence.

Mohsin Naqvi directed Provincial Housing Minister Azfar Ali to get the work done under his supervision.Mohsin Naqvi directed Chief Traffic Officer Lahore to make sure all shifts remain present in the field adding that all necessary steps should be taken to maintain traffic flow in the city. Traffic Wardens should perform their duties in a proactive manner in order to help the citizens. Mohsin Naqvi directed to immediately get out stranded in the rain water and no stone should be left unturned in helping the citizens.Provincial Ministers Amir Mir,Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, MD WASA and officials of CBD were also present on the occasion.